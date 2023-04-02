With seven bedrooms and its own hydropool, this stunning family home in Denmead is a dream home for many.

Located on Anmore Lane in Denmead, this ‘exquisite’ seven bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own hydropool, guest lodge and detached home office.

The listing for this stunning property on Zoopla reads: “This exquisite home was renovated beyond recognition in 2015. The kitchen opens into the breakfast room which overlooks the Koi pond and the dining room sits in spacious orangery which overlooks the main lawn.

“The lounge can open into the dining room and a feature fireplace houses a Chesney Log Burner. A further ground floor wing boasts two bedroom suites, both have en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms and double doors leading to patio areas. The stunning master suite comprises a large master bedroom area and lounge on one level.

“The property is accessed by a secured gated driveway with ample off road parking, this accesses the quadruple garage which has a studio above. Sitting alongside the garage is a detached home office and within the grounds is a further guest lodge with two bedrooms, complete with a decked area housing a 19ft swim spa and a barrel sauna. There is a further detached outbuilding, which houses the gym and a dressing/shower room.

“The central feature of this garden is a large indoor/outdoor entertainment area which includes a games room with bar and cinema, a spacious pergola, an outdoor kitchen, firepit with seating area, vaulted covered dining area and a large 7ft Koi pond which could be converted to a swimming pool.”

Summary

Location: Anmore Lane, Denmead, Waterlooville PO7 6HN

Offers over: £3,950,000

Agent: Steve Grantham

Contact: 02394 066709

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Anmore Lane This property is located on Anmore Lane Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Anmore Lane Fitted kitchen with vaulted ceiling Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Anmore Lane Breakfast room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Anmore Lane Formal dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales