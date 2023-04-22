News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 8 bed ‘beautifully designed’ Wasash mansion with luxury spa & sea views

With eight bedrooms and luxury spa facilities, this stunning mansion in Warsash is a rare find.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Newtown Road in Warsash, this eight bed detached house is an unusual find on the property market. The property comes with a luxury spa including a 12-metre swimming pool, top floor master suite and four large reception rooms.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully designed substantial dwelling situated on the South Coast. The overall accommodation is in excess of 8500 sq.ft and stands within beautifully landscaped gardens.

“The property was originally built in 2005 by the current owners and has since been improved and maintained extensively to the highest of standards. This includes eight uniquely styled, well appointed bedrooms throughout the property, four of which have balconies.

“There is a truly impressive top floor master suite, consisting of two dressing rooms, a walk-in wardrobe, snug and newly installed ensuite.”

Summary

Location: Newtown Road, Warsash, Hampshire SO31

Price: £2,850,000

Agent: Manns & Manns

Contact: 02382 218040

For more information, visit Zoopla.

