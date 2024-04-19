For Sale in Hampshire: Ancient grade II home offers blissful country views and stunning interiors

An epic country house dating back to the 13th century has come on the market for £3,250,000 – and it is absolutely gorgeous inside and out.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST

This property, located in East Street, Waterlooville, comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a quadruple car port, a greenhouse and a walled garden with dovecote. This historic property has been maintained to a high standard and offers a combination of cosy and contemporary decor throughout making this the perfect home for a family.

The listing says: “A stunning Grade II* country house with a fabulous contemporary feel, set in an historic rural position close to the village of Hambledon.

“Park House is built on the site of the keeper's house of a medieval deer park. A historic home dating back to the 13th Century, Park House is very much fit for the 21st Century with a lovely contemporary feel inside, cleverly fused with the period heritage and a high level of interior design.”

This home is sat in a rural location but is nearby local schools including Hambledon Primary School which is less than a mile away. It is currently on the market for £3,250,000 and is being sold with BCM. For more information about this property, click here.

