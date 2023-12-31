From homes with swimming pools to cottages with countryside charm, there are so many possibilities if you are looking for a property in Hampshire.
Here are 8 of the nicest properties currently on the market:
Best homes in Hampshire for sale
2. Beech Lane, Ringwood, £1,450,000
This property comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a lovely garden. This house is located in Ringwood, New Forest, Hampshire and it is stunning throughout. The listing says: "Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden." This property is on the market for £1,450,000 and it is being sold with Mays Estate Agents. For more information about the property, visit Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla
3. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000
The property comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. It is on the market for £895,000 and it is being sold with Fine & Country Drayton. The listing says: "Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors." For more information about the property, visit Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla
4. Church Lane, Burley, £975,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room as well as a lovely garden. This wonderful home is on the market for £975,000 and it is being sold with Spencers of the New Forest. The listing says: "A rare opportunity to purchase a delightful forest cottage with an abundance of character, situated in one of the most desirable locations in the National Park with Forest access immediately from your front door." Photo: Zoopla