2 . Beech Lane, Ringwood, £1,450,000

This property comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a lovely garden. This house is located in Ringwood, New Forest, Hampshire and it is stunning throughout. The listing says: "Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden." This property is on the market for £1,450,000 and it is being sold with Mays Estate Agents. For more information about the property, visit Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla