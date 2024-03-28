This property, located in St. Andrews Road, Gosport, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden.
The listing says: “This spacious 3 double bedroom Victorian home in Gosport, conveniently located just off Stoke Road, offers a delightful living experience. Boasting a beautifully presented interior, the property showcases a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern convenience.“Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming atmosphere that flows seamlessly throughout the home. The ground floor features a separate lounge and dining room, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The fitted kitchen offers functionality and understated style.”
This property is on the market for £325,000 and it is being sold with Fox & Sons - Gosport. For more information, click here.