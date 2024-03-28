For Sale in Hampshire: Contemporary three bedroom property hits the market for £325,000

This beautifully presented home comes with three bedrooms and is on the market for £325,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:19 GMT

This property, located in St. Andrews Road, Gosport, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden.

The listing says: “This spacious 3 double bedroom Victorian home in Gosport, conveniently located just off Stoke Road, offers a delightful living experience. Boasting a beautifully presented interior, the property showcases a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern convenience.“Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming atmosphere that flows seamlessly throughout the home. The ground floor features a separate lounge and dining room, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The fitted kitchen offers functionality and understated style.”

This property is on the market for £325,000 and it is being sold with Fox & Sons - Gosport. For more information, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

St. Andrews Road, Gosport, £325,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "This spacious 3 double bedroom Victorian home in Gosport, conveniently located just off Stoke Road, offers a delightful living experience. Boasting a beautifully presented interior, the property showcases a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern convenience."

St. Andrews Road, Gosport, £325,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming atmosphere that flows seamlessly throughout the home. The ground floor features a separate lounge and dining room, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The fitted kitchen offers functionality and understated style."

St. Andrews Road, Gosport, £325,000

Photo: Zoopla

This property is on the market for £325,000 and it is on sale with Fox & Sons - Gosport.

St. Andrews Road, Gosport, £325,000

Photo: Zoopla

