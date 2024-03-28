The listing says: “This spacious 3 double bedroom Victorian home in Gosport, conveniently located just off Stoke Road, offers a delightful living experience. Boasting a beautifully presented interior, the property showcases a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern convenience.“Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming atmosphere that flows seamlessly throughout the home. The ground floor features a separate lounge and dining room, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The fitted kitchen offers functionality and understated style.”