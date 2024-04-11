This property, located in South Parade, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one reception room – and it is absolutely magnificent. This leasehold maisonette has £2,062 per year service charge and a £150 ground rent charge.

The listing says: “An outstanding three bedroom waterside facing maisonette with Solent Views and 2069 sq ft of living space, arranged over two primary floors. This individually architect designed home is accessed via its own front door leading to a foyer with feature architrave then into an outstanding open plan 37’ sitting room incorporating dining area and fully fitted kitchen to one end, it has a large double glazed sash windows to the front with remote control blinds and outstanding views towards the Solent.”