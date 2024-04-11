For Sale in Hampshire: Exquisite waterfront three bedroom maisonette offers gorgeous beach views

An exquisite three bedroom maisonette comes with exceptional beach views.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST

This property, located in South Parade, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one reception room – and it is absolutely magnificent. This leasehold maisonette has £2,062 per year service charge and a £150 ground rent charge.

The listing says: “An outstanding three bedroom waterside facing maisonette with Solent Views and 2069 sq ft of living space, arranged over two primary floors. This individually architect designed home is accessed via its own front door leading to a foyer with feature architrave then into an outstanding open plan 37’ sitting room incorporating dining area and fully fitted kitchen to one end, it has a large double glazed sash windows to the front with remote control blinds and outstanding views towards the Solent.”

This property is on the market for £650,000 and it is being sold with Fine & Country - Drayton. For more information about the property, click here.

South Parade, Southsea, £650,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one reception room as well as a brilliant view.

South Parade, Southsea, £650,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one reception room as well as a brilliant view.

This house is on the market for £650,000 and for more information about it visit the website.

South Parade, Southsea, £650,000

This house is on the market for £650,000

The property is on the market with Fine & Country - Drayton, for more information, visit the website.

South Parade, Southsea, £650,000

The property is on the market with Fine & Country - Drayton

