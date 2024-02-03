This stunning property, located in Brodrick Avenue, Alverstoke, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as private parking and a spacious garden at the back of the house.
The listing describes this property as a ‘stunning detached house’ that has a high specification throughout and would be ideal for a family. This home comes with a private garage and it is located in a desirable area.
This property is on the market for £750,000 and it is being sold with Fox & Sons - Gosport. For more information, click here.
