A gorgeous five bedroom property has come onto the market for £750,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:41 GMT

This stunning property, located in Brodrick Avenue, Alverstoke, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as private parking and a spacious garden at the back of the house.

The listing describes this property as a ‘stunning detached house’ that has a high specification throughout and would be ideal for a family. This home comes with a private garage and it is located in a desirable area.

This property is on the market for £750,000 and it is being sold with Fox & Sons - Gosport. For more information, click here.

The listing for this house says: "A Stunning Detached Four / Five Bedroom Home ** Situated In A Very Sought After Location ** Generous Sized Rear Garden - Ideal For Families ** Driveway & Integral Garage ** Dressing Room & En Suite To Master Bedroom ** Close Proximity To Alverstoke Village & Stokes Bay **"

