For sale in Hampshire: Four bedroom cottage in Emsworth boasts cosy atmosphere and is on the market for £1,150,000

A cosy and quaint four bedroom cottage has come on the market for £1,150,000 – and it boasts a true family atmosphere.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:30 GMT

This gorgeous four bedroom property, located in Duffield Lane, Emsworth, comes with four bathrooms, three reception rooms, an annexe and a spacious garden as well as parking. This home possesses a cosy and warm feel – and it would be a perfect buy for someone with a big family.

The listing says: “Bumble bee Cottage is a beautifully presented four-bedroom character property which offers a wonderful blend of traditional charm and modern convenience. From the moment you step into the inviting hallway, you are greeted with an abundance of space and the feeling of a real family home.

"The additional annexe, with under floor heating and a further bathroom, enhances the versatility of this property, offering the potential for additional accommodation or a separate living space.

"Outside, the property boasts an extensive landscaped rear garden, creating a tranquil haven for outdoor activities and relaxation.”

This property is on the market for £1,150,000 and it is being sold with Henry Adams Estate Agents. Click here for more information.

This property is near schools including Bourne Community College and Westbourne Primary School.

