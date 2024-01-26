For sale in Hampshire: Four bedroom cottage in Emsworth boasts cosy atmosphere and is on the market for £1,150,000
This gorgeous four bedroom property, located in Duffield Lane, Emsworth, comes with four bathrooms, three reception rooms, an annexe and a spacious garden as well as parking. This home possesses a cosy and warm feel – and it would be a perfect buy for someone with a big family.
The listing says: “Bumble bee Cottage is a beautifully presented four-bedroom character property which offers a wonderful blend of traditional charm and modern convenience. From the moment you step into the inviting hallway, you are greeted with an abundance of space and the feeling of a real family home.
"The additional annexe, with under floor heating and a further bathroom, enhances the versatility of this property, offering the potential for additional accommodation or a separate living space.
"Outside, the property boasts an extensive landscaped rear garden, creating a tranquil haven for outdoor activities and relaxation.”
This property is on the market for £1,150,000 and it is being sold with Henry Adams Estate Agents. Click here for more information.