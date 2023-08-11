News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Here are 14 of the most expensive homes in Emsworth, Havant, Hayling Island, Portsmouth and Gosport- according to Zoopla

Here are 14 of the most expensive properties in Havant, Emsworth, Portsmouth, Gosport and Hayling Island that are currently on Zoopla.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

Hampshire is home to some beautiful and luxurious properties on the market with price tags upwards of £500,000.

Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market:

There is a huge range of homes in the area that are on the market for millions of pounds.

1. Most expensive homes

There is a huge range of homes in the area that are on the market for millions of pounds.

This home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and five bathrooms. Bartholomew House is a spacious family home perfect and it is located on the waterside with a lovely view.

2. Mill Lane, Havant, £1,750,000

This home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and five bathrooms. Bartholomew House is a spacious family home perfect and it is located on the waterside with a lovely view.

The Zoopla listing says: "Coast & Country by Henry Adams offer this beautifully presented and recently renovated four/five bedroom detached superior home located on one of Hayling Islands most prestigious roads."

3. St.Catherines Road, Hayling Island, £1,425,000

The Zoopla listing says: "Coast & Country by Henry Adams offer this beautifully presented and recently renovated four/five bedroom detached superior home located on one of Hayling Islands most prestigious roads."

This four bedroom home comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and has a brilliant amount of space up for grabs in one of the most sought after roads in Havant.

4. Wade Court Road, Havant, £900,000

This four bedroom home comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and has a brilliant amount of space up for grabs in one of the most sought after roads in Havant.

