Here are 14 of the most expensive properties in Havant, Emsworth, Portsmouth, Gosport and Hayling Island that are currently on Zoopla.
Hampshire is home to some beautiful and luxurious properties on the market with price tags upwards of £500,000.
Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market:
There is a huge range of homes in the area that are on the market for millions of pounds. Photo: Zoopla
2. Mill Lane, Havant, £1,750,000
This home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and five bathrooms. Bartholomew House is a spacious family home perfect and it is located on the waterside with a lovely view. Photo: Zoopla
3. St.Catherines Road, Hayling Island, £1,425,000
The Zoopla listing says: "Coast & Country by Henry Adams offer this beautifully presented and recently renovated four/five bedroom detached superior home located on one of Hayling Islands most prestigious roads." Photo: Zoopla
4. Wade Court Road, Havant, £900,000
This four bedroom home comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and has a brilliant amount of space up for grabs in one of the most sought after roads in Havant. Photo: Zoopla