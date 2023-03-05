With five bedrooms and private beach access, this stunning family home in Havant is a dream home for many.

Located on Langstone Road in Havant, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own private access to the beach and an annexe ideal for guests.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “The property was built in 2011 and features a grand pillared entrance. Upon entering the main front door you are welcomed into a large entrance hallway with curved staircase rising to the upper floors. The ground floor consists of a cloakroom, study, sitting room, family room, L shaped dining room leading to a fully fitted bespoke kitchen and utility room.

“The first floor features four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The primary bedroom suite has bi-folds across the back opening onto a balcony with breathtaking solent views. A walk-in L shaped dressing room and en-suite shower room are connected. Bedroom two has a further en-suite shower room also. You can access the top floor via a ladder style staircase where there is a large loft room / cinema room.

“The combined house, double garage and studio/annexe provides 3907 sqft of living space. The detached annexe has planning as a business. It features a sitting room / home office, cloakroom, store / kitchen and bedroom / office, ideally suited for those looking to work from home or to convert into a gym potentially.”

The property is set back from the road and has extensive car parking with an electric charging port. The rear garden is south-westerly facing and has a private pathway which leads down to the beach.

Summary

Location: Langstone Road, Havant PO9 1RF

Guide price: £1,500,00

Agent: Castles

Contact: 02394 066782

For more information, visit Zoopla.

