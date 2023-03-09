This one bed flat is located inside a Grade II listed building in Gosport that was once used as a naval hospital

Located inside the former Royal Haslar building in Alverstoke, Gosport, this one bed flat might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. The property is situated on 62 acres of open space and comes with a private waterfront walkway, 24 hour security and a host of integral appliances.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Royal Haslar provides independent living apartments designed for people who value their independence, but would like the security of knowing they have access to 24 hour security home manager. Canada House is the first available independent living residence in the prestigious Royal Haslar development.

“It provides luxury waterfront living with the reassurance that attentive support can be right there when needed.”

Inside the apartment, you will find an open plan kitchen/living room, a spacious main bedroom and fitted bathroom. The property is a stone’s throw away from the Solent and close to local amenities.

Location: Haslar Road, Alverstoke, Gosport PO12 2AA

Guide price: £270,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 01329 596536

