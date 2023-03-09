News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside one bed flat located in former Royal Haslar building in Gosport

This one bed flat is located inside a Grade II listed building in Gosport that was once used as a naval hospital

By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago

Located inside the former Royal Haslar building in Alverstoke, Gosport, this one bed flat might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. The property is situated on 62 acres of open space and comes with a private waterfront walkway, 24 hour security and a host of integral appliances.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Royal Haslar provides independent living apartments designed for people who value their independence, but would like the security of knowing they have access to 24 hour security home manager. Canada House is the first available independent living residence in the prestigious Royal Haslar development.

“It provides luxury waterfront living with the reassurance that attentive support can be right there when needed.”

Inside the apartment, you will find an open plan kitchen/living room, a spacious main bedroom and fitted bathroom. The property is a stone’s throw away from the Solent and close to local amenities.

Summary

Location: Haslar Road, Alverstoke, Gosport PO12 2AA

Guide price: £270,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 01329 596536

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Royal Haslar in Gosport

1. Royal Haslar

Royal Haslar in Gosport

Fitted kitchen

2. Royal Haslar

Fitted kitchen

Modern kitchen/dining area

3. Royal Haslar

Modern kitchen/dining area

Open plan living space

4. Royal Haslar

Open plan living space

