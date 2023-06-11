With four bedrooms and a gated driveway, this property in Catherington is a dream home for many.

Located on Southdown Road in Catherington, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has three bathrooms, four reception rooms and a gated driveway with a double garage.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Hillview is a unique, extended detached home which was completely refurbished to a high specification by the current owners, the accommodation provides 3268 sq ft of living space including a double garage.

“The luxurious interior which spans a variety of different levels comprises; welcoming hall, cloakroom, family room, kitchen/breakfast room and utility room on the reception level with steps leading to an upper level providing access to a home office, 30ft drawing room with a feature ‘Firebob’ suspended log burner and large conservatory with bi-folding doors leading to the rear landscaped garden.

“On the dual level first floor you will find an impressive master suite with a fitted en-suite dressing room and separate shower room with the second bedroom having an en-suite plus doors leading to an open balcony. Bedrooms 3 & 4 also enjoy the shared ‘Jack & Jill’ shower room. Externally, remote controlled gates open onto a large driveway offering parking for a number of vehicles leading to a double garage.

“The terraced and landscaped rear garden has areas laid to lawn, patios, decking, play area and a domed garden pod all pleasantly backing onto wooded down land. This home also has the option to purchase the paddocks to the rear which cover approximately four acres at an additional £120,000.”

Summary

Location: Southdown Road, Catherington, Horndean PO8

Guide price: £1million

Agent: Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agents

Contact: 02394 068597

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Southdown Road This property is located on Southdown Road

2 . Southdown Road Entrance hall

3 . Southdown Road Modern fitted kitchen

4 . Southdown Road Another view of the kitchen

