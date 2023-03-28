With six bedrooms and its own heated swimming pool, this stunning family home in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Located on North Shore Road in Hayling Island, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own swimming pool, separate self-contained studio and private boat mooring.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Tastefully renovated to a high specification, this six bedroom family home offers comfortable living accommodation along with ample off road parking, a double garage and from the west facing garden, sea views towards Portsmouth and direct access to the water with its own slipway and mooring.

“Entering the property, there is a welcoming entrance hallway giving access to the primary ground floor rooms, with high ceilings and open-plan living arrangement boasting full width doors and windows overlooking the garden with sea views. There is a large in-ground heated swimming pool and sheltered pergola.

“To the rear of the garden you can step straight onto your own private beach entrance with your kayak, paddleboard or boat to enjoy a day on the ocean.

“To the first floor there are two en-suite and three further bedrooms with each sea facing bedroom having lowered windowsills to ensure that the view is not missed. To the second floor is a studio (or master bedroom) with complete sea views, en-suite and kitchenette.”

The current owners explain in the property listing: “The sunsets are spectacular over the harbour and when constructing this property, we wanted to make sure that the waterside view could be seen from all angles of the home.”

Summary

Location:North Shore Road, Hayling Island PO11 0HN

Guide price: £1,850,000

Agent: Morris Dibben

Contact: 02394 065358

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . North Shore Road This property is located on North Shore Road Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . North Shore Road Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . North Shore Road View of the kitchen and dining area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . North Shore Road The dining area looks out onto the garden Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales