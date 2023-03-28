News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

For sale in Hampshire: See inside 6 bed Hayling Island dream house with a swimming pool & panoramic sea views

With six bedrooms and its own heated swimming pool, this stunning family home in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:30 BST

Located on North Shore Road in Hayling Island, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own swimming pool, separate self-contained studio and private boat mooring.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Tastefully renovated to a high specification, this six bedroom family home offers comfortable living accommodation along with ample off road parking, a double garage and from the west facing garden, sea views towards Portsmouth and direct access to the water with its own slipway and mooring.

“Entering the property, there is a welcoming entrance hallway giving access to the primary ground floor rooms, with high ceilings and open-plan living arrangement boasting full width doors and windows overlooking the garden with sea views. There is a large in-ground heated swimming pool and sheltered pergola.

“To the rear of the garden you can step straight onto your own private beach entrance with your kayak, paddleboard or boat to enjoy a day on the ocean.

“To the first floor there are two en-suite and three further bedrooms with each sea facing bedroom having lowered windowsills to ensure that the view is not missed. To the second floor is a studio (or master bedroom) with complete sea views, en-suite and kitchenette.”

The current owners explain in the property listing: “The sunsets are spectacular over the harbour and when constructing this property, we wanted to make sure that the waterside view could be seen from all angles of the home.”

Summary

Location:North Shore Road, Hayling Island PO11 0HN

Guide price: £1,850,000

Agent: Morris Dibben

Contact: 02394 065358

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on North Shore Road

1. North Shore Road

This property is located on North Shore Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen

2. North Shore Road

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
View of the kitchen and dining area

3. North Shore Road

View of the kitchen and dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining area looks out onto the garden

4. North Shore Road

The dining area looks out onto the garden Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Hayling IslandPropertySaleHampshire