The listing says: “An imposing and individual detached residence situated in a sought after and convenient location within Lee on the Solent. The property was built by renowned local builder John Hunt for the More family in 1923, following the design of a property that they had owned in Downderry, Cornwall, hence the original name. In more recent years, the current owners have refurbished and modernised the accommodation with the open plan kitchen/family room being a particularly attractive feature of the home.”