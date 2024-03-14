For Sale in Hampshire: Stunning five bedroom Lee-on-the-Solent property on sale for £1.1m

A century old Lee-on-the-Solent five bedroom property is on the market for £1.1m – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT

This five bedroom property, located in Grove Road, comes with four reception rooms and three bathrooms as well as a huge garden and off-road parking. This home also comes with a detached garage and workshop and it is in a lovely location.

The listing says: “An imposing and individual detached residence situated in a sought after and convenient location within Lee on the Solent. The property was built by renowned local builder John Hunt for the More family in 1923, following the design of a property that they had owned in Downderry, Cornwall, hence the original name. In more recent years, the current owners have refurbished and modernised the accommodation with the open plan kitchen/family room being a particularly attractive feature of the home.”

This property is on the market for £1,100,000 and it is being sold with Fenwicks. For more information, click here.

This house is close to the high street and seafront and it has been modernised.

This house is close to the high street and seafront and it has been modernised.

This property five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

This property five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The listing says: "An imposing and individual detached residence situated in a sought after and convenient location within Lee on the Solent."

The listing says: "An imposing and individual detached residence situated in a sought after and convenient location within Lee on the Solent."

The listing says: "The property was built by renowned local builder John Hunt for the More family in 1923, following the design of a property that they had owned in Downderry, Cornwall, hence the original name."

The listing says: "The property was built by renowned local builder John Hunt for the More family in 1923, following the design of a property that they had owned in Downderry, Cornwall, hence the original name."

