For sale in Hampshire: This beautiful cottage in Havant is up for auction with bids starting at £660,000

A picturesque three bedroom cottage is up for auction – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT

This property, located in Emsworth Common Road, Havant, is up for auction online with bids at £660,000.

The home comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom and it is stunning.

Being sold via Secure Sale online bidding. Terms & Conditions apply. Starting Bid £660,000 This property will be legally prepared enabling any interested buyer to secure the property immediately once their bid/offer has been accepted. Ultimately a transparent process which provides speed, security and certainty for all parties.

"Pattinson Auction are working in Partnership with the marketing agent on this online auction sale and are referred to below as 'The Auctioneer'.

"This auction lot is being sold either under conditional (Modern) or unconditional (Traditional) auction terms and overseen by the auctioneer in partnership with the marketing agent."

For more information about the property and the online bidding, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, two receptions and one bathroom.

Set in a semi-rural location just on the edge of the picturesque and sought after village of Westbourne straddling the Hampshire/West Sussex border, with church, doctors surgery and day-to-day shopping including a locally renowned bakery.

This property will be up for auction and it is freehold.

