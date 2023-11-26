For sale in Hampshire: This five bedroom property in Portsmouth is on the market for £945,000 - see inside
This property, located in Portsdown Avenue, Drayton, comes with five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms as well as a huge garden, parking and impeccable views.
The listing says: “Coastal View is aptly named as it sits in an elevated hilltop location with far reaching views towards the City of Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island.
"Set back from the road with car parking to the front, this symmetrical family home is ideally suited for the growing family, with versatile accommodation for an aging relative or those looking to entertain."