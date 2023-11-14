News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: This four bedroom detached property in Cosham comes with four reception rooms and it is on the market for £650,000

See inside this four bedroom detached property which comes with parking and a spacious back garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT

This four bedroom detached property is situated in Arran Close, Cosham, and it comes with two bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a good-sized conservatory and a spacious back garden.

The property is on the market with Town & Country Southern for £650,000.

The listing says: “A modern, detached residence which is situated in an elevated location within an exclusive development of approximately 140 similar style and size homes.

"The property provides ample living space is arranged over two primary floors and comprises, hallway, 22’ living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor.”

For more information about the property, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Arran Close, Cosham, £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "A modern, detached residence which is situated in an elevated location within an exclusive development of approximately 140 similar style and size homes."

Arran Close, Cosham, £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "The property provides ample living space is arranged over two primary floors and comprises, hallway, 22’ living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor."

Arran Close, Cosham, £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

This property is on the market with Town & Country Southern and it is up for £650,000.

Arran Close, Cosham, £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

