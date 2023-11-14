For sale in Hampshire: This four bedroom detached property in Cosham comes with four reception rooms and it is on the market for £650,000
This four bedroom detached property is situated in Arran Close, Cosham, and it comes with two bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a good-sized conservatory and a spacious back garden.
The property is on the market with Town & Country Southern for £650,000.
The listing says: “A modern, detached residence which is situated in an elevated location within an exclusive development of approximately 140 similar style and size homes.
"The property provides ample living space is arranged over two primary floors and comprises, hallway, 22’ living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and study on the ground floor.”