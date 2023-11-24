3 . Gentles Lane, Passfield, Liphook, £9,500,000

The listing says: "The estate was purchased by the Carter family in 1960 with the intention of developing the apple farm and creating an equestrian facility on the estate. The principal building, High Hurlands, was built in 1933, designed by William Curtis Green around a hexagonal hall and 2 wings to maximise the uninterrupted views" Photo: Zoopla