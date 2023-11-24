News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: This Liphook estate comes with multiple residential units and is on the market for £9,500,000

A huge estate in Liphook has been put on the market for £9,500,000 – and it would be a brilliant development opportunity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT

The High Hurlands Estate, located in Liphook, comes with a former care home spanning approximately 12,809 sq ft, a four bedroom detached house, a three bedroom cottage and barns with Class Q consent to create five residential units.

The land equates to a total of 55.3 acres and in July 2023 East Hants District Council granted permission for change of use on the care home from Commercial to Residential, which will allow future buyers to change it to a family home.

There is also a secondary access to farm buildings and the current owners have got Class Q consent for the conversion of these buildings. These buildings can be converted into 5 residential units – a pair of single storey 2 bedroom semi-detached units, a pair of 2 storey, 2 bedroom semi-detached houses and a 4 bedroom detached house.

The estate is freehold and is on the market with Savilles for £9,500,000. For more information, click here.

This estate consists of a former care home, a four bedroom detached house, a three bedroom cottage and barns with Class Q consent to create five residential units.

The listing says: "The High Hurlands estate occupies a magnificent position approximately 400 ft above sea level. The land, which extends to approximately 55.3 acres in total, sweeps towards the South with resplendent panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and the South Downs."

The listing says: "The estate was purchased by the Carter family in 1960 with the intention of developing the apple farm and creating an equestrian facility on the estate. The principal building, High Hurlands, was built in 1933, designed by William Curtis Green around a hexagonal hall and 2 wings to maximise the uninterrupted views"

There are also farm buildings at the estate. These buildings can be converted into 5 residential units – a pair of single storey 2 bedroom semi-detached units, a pair of 2 storey, 2 bedroom semi-detached houses and a 4 bedroom detached house.

