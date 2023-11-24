For sale in Hampshire: This Liphook estate comes with multiple residential units and is on the market for £9,500,000
The High Hurlands Estate, located in Liphook, comes with a former care home spanning approximately 12,809 sq ft, a four bedroom detached house, a three bedroom cottage and barns with Class Q consent to create five residential units.
The land equates to a total of 55.3 acres and in July 2023 East Hants District Council granted permission for change of use on the care home from Commercial to Residential, which will allow future buyers to change it to a family home.
There is also a secondary access to farm buildings and the current owners have got Class Q consent for the conversion of these buildings. These buildings can be converted into 5 residential units – a pair of single storey 2 bedroom semi-detached units, a pair of 2 storey, 2 bedroom semi-detached houses and a 4 bedroom detached house.
The estate is freehold and is on the market with Savilles for £9,500,000. For more information, click here.