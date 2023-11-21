For sale in Hampshire: This nine bedroom property in Liss comes with 203 acres of land, a pool and a gym
This property, located in Hawkley Road, Liss, comes with nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as over 200 acres of land.
Highbrook Hall also comes with a swimming pool, a gym, a paddock, a stables, a tennis court, outbuildings, equestrian and a huge garden.
The property listing says: “Highbrook Hall is a striking Grade II listed period property, on a monastic site, with the original Hall dating back to the 14th Century. The central entrance hall, with its high ceilings, leads to each of the principal reception rooms, which serve as excellent entertaining and formal rooms.”
This property is on the market with Knight Frank - Country Department Sales and for more information, click here.