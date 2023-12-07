1 . Crofton Avenue, Stubbington, £3,000,000

This property comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms. This home also comes with a heated pool, a gym and a large decked area. This home is on the market for offers over £3,000,000. This house is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Comprising of approximately 7160 square feet, this impressive family home is situated on Hill Head Seafront and boasts panoramic views across the Solent to the Isle of Wight." The listing says: "The current owners have extensively renovated and extended the property, adding a heated swimming pool with deck, a fully equipped, sea-facing gym and a sleek office with vaulted ceilings." This property is near public transport links including Fareham train station and Gosport Ferry Terminal. There are also local schools close by including Crofton Hammond Junior School and Crofton Hammond Infant School. Photo: Zoopla