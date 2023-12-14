For sale in Hampshire: This £975,000 three bedroom home in the New Forest comes with a picturesque garden
This three bedroom cottage, located in Ringwood, comes with two reception rooms, a lovely bathroom and a lovely garden. Permission has been granted to build a two storey extension onto this property meaning there are endless possibilities. The property listing said: “A rare opportunity to purchase a delightful forest cottage with an abundance of character, situated in one of the most desirable locations in the National Park with Forest access immediately from your front door.”
The property is on the market for £975,000 and it is up with Spencers of the New Forest. For more information, click here.