For sale in Hampshire: This six bedroom house in Gosport is on the market for £565,000
This six bedroom detached house in Gosport comes with a three reception rooms and a spacious garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:43 GMT
This brilliant-sized property, which is located in Britannia Way, Gosport, comes with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.
It comes with parking as well as a spacious garden.
The listing says: “This beautifully presented six bedroom detached house is situated within the popular Priddys Hard area close to Gosport Waterfront. The property has the advantages of a modern fitted kitchen, sun Rroom, four bathrooms and a garden cabin/home office.”
This property is on the market for £565,000 and there is no forward chain.
