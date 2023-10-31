News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: This six bedroom house in Gosport is on the market for £565,000

This six bedroom detached house in Gosport comes with a three reception rooms and a spacious garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:43 GMT

This brilliant-sized property, which is located in Britannia Way, Gosport, comes with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

It comes with parking as well as a spacious garden.

The listing says: “This beautifully presented six bedroom detached house is situated within the popular Priddys Hard area close to Gosport Waterfront. The property has the advantages of a modern fitted kitchen, sun Rroom, four bathrooms and a garden cabin/home office.”

This property is on the market for £565,000 and there is no forward chain.

This property is on the market with Fenwicks Estate Agents, and for more information click here.

This home is on the market for £565,000 and it is being sold with Fenwicks Estate Agents.

This home has no forward chain and is perfect for an investor or a big family.

This property is located near local schools and it is in a good location.

