For sale in Hampshire: This three bedroom home in Winchester is on the market for £625,000

A stunning three bedroom home in Winchester is full of character and charm – and it is on the market for £625,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT

This property, which is located in Chester Road, Winchester, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a patio.

The listing says: “This delightful property has recently undergone a thorough refurbishment, which has transformed the interior and further enhanced the ‘day to day' practicality – a perfect house for everyday City living.“From a welcoming entrance, the ground floor accommodation is arranged between two reception rooms; a living room and a dining room, which is then separated by a lovely feature of a wood burning stove fireplace.”

This house is on the market for £625,000 and it is being sold with Savills. For more information about the property, click here.

Chester Road, Winchester, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a patio garden.

Chester Road, Winchester, £625,000

Chester Road, Winchester, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a patio garden.

The listing says: "This delightful property has recently undergone a thorough refurbishment, which has transformed the interior and further enhanced the 'day to day' practicality – a perfect house for everyday City living."

The listing says:" From a welcoming entrance, the ground floor accommodation is arranged between two reception rooms; a living room and a dining room, which is then separated by a lovely feature of a wood burning stove fireplace."

This home has been designed to a high specification and it is beautiful inside.

