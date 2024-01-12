This property, which is located in Chester Road, Winchester , comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a patio.

The listing says: “This delightful property has recently undergone a thorough refurbishment, which has transformed the interior and further enhanced the ‘day to day' practicality – a perfect house for everyday City living.“From a welcoming entrance, the ground floor accommodation is arranged between two reception rooms; a living room and a dining room, which is then separated by a lovely feature of a wood burning stove fireplace.”