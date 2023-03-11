A three bed house with panoramic sea views and its own music studio is currently on the market in Drayton

Located on Down End Road in Drayton, this three bedroom house might be a dream home for a musician in the Hampshire area. This spacious property comes with a converted garage which is currently being used as a music studio and a terrace with its own bar area which is perfect for entertaining.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “The entrance to the property provides you with secure side and front access which leads you to an impressive lounge with access to a huge terrace area which is currently branded with the owners music label logo. Moving through to the rest of the property, you will find a good size three piece family bathroom,huge kitchen/diner and utility area.

“Upstairs, there are three good size bedrooms and a snug. The second and master bedroom are both great sizes with stunning southerly views to be appreciated from morning and night, with the master providing built-in wardrobe space and a delightful balcony area to further enjoy the views from. The third bedroom is a quirky layout and would be loved as a sleeping space by young children and adults alike as it is currently used.

“The garden is beautiful and has had a complete makeover. The top level has been converted into a wonderful entertaining space, with a brick built ‘bar/dj’ area, electrical points and built in lights perfect for al fresco entertaining.”

Summary

Location: Down End Road, Drayton, Hampshire PO6 1HT

Guide price: £750,000

Agent: Rok Marsh

Contact: 02394 062797

For more information, visit Zoopla.

