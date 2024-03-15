This property, located in Churchill Court, Waterlooville, comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a lovely garden.
The listing says: “Myrtle Cottage is located set back from the central square in the rural quintessential Hampshire village, where development is rare. This symmetrical fronted cottage has a central front door with sitting room to one side and dining room to the other which then leads into the kitchen at the rear of the property.
"The first-floor arrangement has two bedrooms, a dressing / study area and bathroom, from the second bedroom is a steep ladder style staircase leading to a boarded loft room.”
This house is on the market for £675,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. For more information, click here.