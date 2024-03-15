For Sale in Hampshire: Two bedroom quaint cottage in Waterlooville on the market for £675,000 - see inside

A gorgeously cosy cottage has been put on the market for £675,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:27 GMT

This property, located in Churchill Court, Waterlooville, comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a lovely garden.

The listing says: “Myrtle Cottage is located set back from the central square in the rural quintessential Hampshire village, where development is rare. This symmetrical fronted cottage has a central front door with sitting room to one side and dining room to the other which then leads into the kitchen at the rear of the property.

"The first-floor arrangement has two bedrooms, a dressing / study area and bathroom, from the second bedroom is a steep ladder style staircase leading to a boarded loft room.”

This house is on the market for £675,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. For more information, click here.

The listing says: "Myrtle Cottage is located set back from the central square in the rural quintessential Hampshire village, where development is rare. This symmetrical fronted cottage has a central front door with sitting room to one side and dining room to the other which then leads into the kitchen at the rear of the property."

1. Churchill Court, Waterlooville, £675,000

The listing says: "Myrtle Cottage is located set back from the central square in the rural quintessential Hampshire village, where development is rare. This symmetrical fronted cottage has a central front door with sitting room to one side and dining room to the other which then leads into the kitchen at the rear of the property." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom.

2. Churchill Court, Waterlooville, £675,000

This property comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The first-floor arrangement has two bedrooms, a dressing / study area and bathroom, from the second bedroom is a steep ladder style staircase leading to a boarded loft room."

3. Churchill Court, Waterlooville, £675,000

The listing says: "The first-floor arrangement has two bedrooms, a dressing / study area and bathroom, from the second bedroom is a steep ladder style staircase leading to a boarded loft room." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The closest train station is Rowlands Castle and the property is in a lovely rural location.

4. Churchill Court, Waterlooville, £675,000

The closest train station is Rowlands Castle and the property is in a lovely rural location. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WaterloovilleHampshire