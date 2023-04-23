News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
26 minutes ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
1 hour ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
2 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
3 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo

For sale in Hampshire: See inside ‘unique’ 4 bed Hambledon house with cinema room

With 4 bedrooms and a cinema room, this ‘unique’ property in Hambledon is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

Located on Green Lane in Hambledon, this 4 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This ‘unique’ property, named Highbury Thatch, has its own cinema room, home office, four reception rooms and large garden.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “This symmetrical fronted, unique property is set within grounds of approximately 1.7 acres incorporating a paddock, parking and driveway, woodland and established gardens and terraces. The accommodation comprises; 27” open plan kitchen/family room incorporating dining area, sitting room, office, cloakroom and snug / study on the reception level with a cinema room, comms room, utility room and large store room/sauna room on the lower ground floor to the rear.

“On the first floor mezzanine level to the rear is a large double bedroom with doors leading to a terrace and an impressive feature en-suite bathroom with claw-footed bath, on this level is a further double bedroom with en-suite shower room, on the first floor to the front elevation are two further bedrooms, each with en-suite shower rooms. The striking glass sided staircase meets with the sky via an extensive galleried glass roof providing a light and airy feel.”

Summary

Location: Green Lane, Hambledon PO7

Guide price: £1,850,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 02394 066335

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Green Lane

1. Green Lane

This property is located on Green Lane Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Main hallway

2. Green Lane

Main hallway Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Open plan kitchen/dining room

3. Green Lane

Open plan kitchen/dining room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A closer look at the dining area

4. Green Lane

A closer look at the dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PropertySaleHambledonHampshireZoopla