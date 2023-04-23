With 4 bedrooms and a cinema room, this ‘unique’ property in Hambledon is a dream home for many.

Located on Green Lane in Hambledon, this 4 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This ‘unique’ property, named Highbury Thatch, has its own cinema room, home office, four reception rooms and large garden.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “This symmetrical fronted, unique property is set within grounds of approximately 1.7 acres incorporating a paddock, parking and driveway, woodland and established gardens and terraces. The accommodation comprises; 27” open plan kitchen/family room incorporating dining area, sitting room, office, cloakroom and snug / study on the reception level with a cinema room, comms room, utility room and large store room/sauna room on the lower ground floor to the rear.

“On the first floor mezzanine level to the rear is a large double bedroom with doors leading to a terrace and an impressive feature en-suite bathroom with claw-footed bath, on this level is a further double bedroom with en-suite shower room, on the first floor to the front elevation are two further bedrooms, each with en-suite shower rooms. The striking glass sided staircase meets with the sky via an extensive galleried glass roof providing a light and airy feel.”

Summary

Location: Green Lane, Hambledon PO7

Guide price: £1,850,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 02394 066335

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Green Lane This property is located on Green Lane Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Green Lane Main hallway Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Green Lane Open plan kitchen/dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Green Lane A closer look at the dining area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4