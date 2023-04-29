With 2 bedrooms and ‘spectacular’ views of the Solent, this apartment in Old Portsmouth is a rare find.

Located on Broad Street in Old Portsmouth, this two bed apartment might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This apartment has lift access, secure allocated parking and a balcony with views of the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour.

The listing for this apartment on Zoopla reads:“When entering the property the entrance hall allows access to each room, to the rear of the building is the lounge/diner which has a large sliding door, leading to the balcony which has truly spectacular views over the Solent and Harbour.

“The fitted kitchen has wall and base units, work surfaces with tiled surround, double bowl sink with mixer tap, electric double oven, and four-ring gas hob with extractor canopy. Glazed serving hatch to Living/Dining Room. Two double bedrooms and the fitted shower room with shower cubicle, wash hand basin, WC and heated towel rail.

“The fourth floor apartment also benefits from lift access, secure parking and access to the building.”

SummaryLocation:Broad Street, Old Portsmouth PO1

Offers over: £470,000

Agent: Beal’s

Contact: 023 9211 9750

For more information, visit Zoopla.

