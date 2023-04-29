News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside 2 bed apartment in Old Portsmouth with ‘spectacular’ views over the Solent

With 2 bedrooms and ‘spectacular’ views of the Solent, this apartment in Old Portsmouth is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST

Located on Broad Street in Old Portsmouth, this two bed apartment might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This apartment has lift access, secure allocated parking and a balcony with views of the Solent and Portsmouth Harbour.

The listing for this apartment on Zoopla reads:When entering the property the entrance hall allows access to each room, to the rear of the building is the lounge/diner which has a large sliding door, leading to the balcony which has truly spectacular views over the Solent and Harbour.

“The fitted kitchen has wall and base units, work surfaces with tiled surround, double bowl sink with mixer tap, electric double oven, and four-ring gas hob with extractor canopy. Glazed serving hatch to Living/Dining Room. Two double bedrooms and the fitted shower room with shower cubicle, wash hand basin, WC and heated towel rail.

“The fourth floor apartment also benefits from lift access, secure parking and access to the building.”

SummaryLocation:Broad Street, Old Portsmouth PO1

Offers over: £470,000

Agent: Beal’s

Contact: 023 9211 9750

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Broad Street

1. Broad Street

This property is located on Broad Street Photo: Zoopla

Dining/living room

2. Broad Street

Dining/living room Photo: Zoopla

Another angle of the living room

3. Broad Street

Another angle of the living room Photo: Zoopla

Kitchen area

4. Broad Street

Kitchen area Photo: Zoopla

