With two bedrooms and a newly fitted modern kitchen, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Knox Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a newly fitted modern kitchen, a private garden and is close to local amenities and schools.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Stepping into the property, you have the entrance hall before you enter the first of the two receptions, with the lounge having a large feature bay window. The stairs are centrally located, but the dining area is laid open plan to the lounge, keeping it nice and light, with an open fireplace.

“To the rear of the house you have a newly fitted modern kitchen, with floor & wall mounted units, integrated sink & drainer with mixer tap, double oven, hob, splash back & induction hood with ample worktop space. At the end of the home, there is a hall to take you out to the garden and the family bathroom.

“Upstairs, you have two well proportioned double bedrooms, set either side of the stairway. Outside, you have your own private garden, with paving slabs and its own gated entrance.”

Summary

Location: Knox Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2

Offers over: £220,000

Agent: Rok Marsh

Contact: 02392 111831

For more information, visit Zoopla.

