For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed flat in former HMP Kingston with allocated parking for £265k
With two bedrooms and allocated parking, this two bed flat located inside the former Kingston prison is a rare find.
Located on Milton Road, this two bed flat might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This home comes with allocated parking, a contemporary kitchen and tiled bathroom.
This flat is located in the former Kingston prison, which was built in 1877 and has had a varied history. In 1965 capital punishment for murder was abolished and Kingston began exclusively holding inmates serving life sentences. The prison then became the only establishment in England and Wales to have a unit exclusively for elderly male prisoners serving life sentences.
The prison held many well known inmates before it was closed back in 2013. 10 years on, the prison has now been converted into residential homes.
The flat that is currently on the market contains an open plan living room and modern fitted kitchen, a contemporary bathroom with a vanity mirror, two bedrooms with high quality flooring.
The tenure of the flat is leasehold, with 125 years remaining on the lease alongside a service charge of £1,540.90 per annum.
Summary
Location: Milton Road, Portsmouth PO3
Guide price: £265,000
Agent: Bernards
Contact: 02394 068542
For more information, visit Zoopla.