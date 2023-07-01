News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed flat in former HMP Kingston with allocated parking for £265k

With two bedrooms and allocated parking, this two bed flat located inside the former Kingston prison is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Milton Road, this two bed flat might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This home comes with allocated parking, a contemporary kitchen and tiled bathroom.

This flat is located in the former Kingston prison, which was built in 1877 and has had a varied history. In 1965 capital punishment for murder was abolished and Kingston began exclusively holding inmates serving life sentences. The prison then became the only establishment in England and Wales to have a unit exclusively for elderly male prisoners serving life sentences.

The prison held many well known inmates before it was closed back in 2013. 10 years on, the prison has now been converted into residential homes.

The flat that is currently on the market contains an open plan living room and modern fitted kitchen, a contemporary bathroom with a vanity mirror, two bedrooms with high quality flooring.

The tenure of the flat is leasehold, with 125 years remaining on the lease alongside a service charge of £1,540.90 per annum.

Summary

Location: Milton Road, Portsmouth PO3

Guide price: £265,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 02394 068542

For more information, visit Zoopla.

The flat is located on Milton Road

1. Milton Road

The flat is located on Milton Road

Photo Sales
View of the open plan kitchen/living room

2. Milton Road

View of the open plan kitchen/living room

Photo Sales
Another view of the living area

3. Milton Road

Another view of the living area

Photo Sales
Master bedroom with en-suite

4. Milton Road

Master bedroom with en-suite

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthZooplaHomeParkingProperties