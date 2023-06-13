News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed house with loft room and open plan lounge/diner ideal for first time buyers

With two bedrooms and an open plan lounge/diner, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Adames Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a loft room, open plan lounge/diner and downstairs bathroom.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This well presented, terraced house located in Adames Road, Fratton is available for sale with Jeffries & Dibbens of Portsmouth.

“Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms on the first floor which also provides access to the loft-room. The ground floor is particularly substantial boasting a 22’ lounge/diner in addition to the 10’, fitted bathroom and 11’, modern-fitted kitchen which provides access to the rear and the courtyard garden. Additional benefits include gas central heating and full double glazing.”

Summary

Location: Adames Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £235,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02392 113018

For more information, visit Zoopla.

