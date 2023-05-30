With two bedrooms and a modern fitted kitchen, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Nelson Avenue in North End, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This ‘welcoming’ property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, a conservatory and spacious family bathroom.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This welcoming family home comprises a modern lounge, dining room with a modern fitted kitchen. Also comprises a utility room and conservatory to the rear.

“Garden is paved to the front and then laid lawn to the rear. The first floor accommodation has two double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom. This property is a perfect first time purchase or a brilliant investment purchase.”

Summary

Location:Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth PO2

Offers over: £240,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02394 245324

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Nelson Avenue This property is located on Nelson Avenue Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Nelson Avenue Living room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Nelson Avenue Dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Nelson Avenue Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

