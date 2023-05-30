News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth for £240k: 2 bed terrace house with modern kitchen ideal for first time buyers

With two bedrooms and a modern fitted kitchen, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 30th May 2023, 10:56 BST

Located on Nelson Avenue in North End, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This ‘welcoming’ property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, a conservatory and spacious family bathroom.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This welcoming family home comprises a modern lounge, dining room with a modern fitted kitchen. Also comprises a utility room and conservatory to the rear.

“Garden is paved to the front and then laid lawn to the rear. The first floor accommodation has two double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom. This property is a perfect first time purchase or a brilliant investment purchase.”

Summary

Location:Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth PO2

Offers over: £240,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02394 245324

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Nelson Avenue

1. Nelson Avenue

This property is located on Nelson Avenue Photo: Zoopla

Living room

2. Nelson Avenue

Living room Photo: Zoopla

Dining room

3. Nelson Avenue

Dining room Photo: Zoopla

Modern fitted kitchen

4. Nelson Avenue

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

