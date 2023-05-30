For sale in Portsmouth for £240k: 2 bed terrace house with modern kitchen ideal for first time buyers
With two bedrooms and a modern fitted kitchen, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Nelson Avenue in North End, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This ‘welcoming’ property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, a conservatory and spacious family bathroom.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This welcoming family home comprises a modern lounge, dining room with a modern fitted kitchen. Also comprises a utility room and conservatory to the rear.
“Garden is paved to the front and then laid lawn to the rear. The first floor accommodation has two double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom. This property is a perfect first time purchase or a brilliant investment purchase.”
Summary
Location:Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth PO2
Offers over: £240,000
Agent: Fox & Sons
Contact: 02394 245324
For more information, visit Zoopla.