News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
27 minutes ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
18 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
18 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
19 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
21 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant

For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with open plan living space perfect for first time buyers

With two bedrooms and an open plan living space, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Located on Newcomen Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with an open plan living space, spacious family bathroom and a low maintenance garden.

The ground floor of the property comprises an open plan lounge/dining room with carpet throughout, a family bathroom which has been tiled to half height and kitchen with ample storage and space for white goods. The kitchen also has access to the enclosed and tiled rear garden.

On the first floor, you will find two spacious double bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with carpet flooring, while the second bedroom has laminate flooring and its own storage space.

Summary

Location: Newcomen Road,Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2 8JZ

Price: £235,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02392 118852

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Newcomen Road

1. Newcomen Road

This property is located on Newcomen Road

Photo Sales
Spacious living area

2. Newcomen Road

Spacious living area

Photo Sales
Dining area

3. Newcomen Road

Dining area

Photo Sales
Kitchen with space for a washing machine and fridge/freezer

4. Newcomen Road

Kitchen with space for a washing machine and fridge/freezer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertyPortsmouth