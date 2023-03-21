With two bedrooms and an open plan living space, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Newcomen Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with an open plan living space, spacious family bathroom and a low maintenance garden.

The ground floor of the property comprises an open plan lounge/dining room with carpet throughout, a family bathroom which has been tiled to half height and kitchen with ample storage and space for white goods. The kitchen also has access to the enclosed and tiled rear garden.

On the first floor, you will find two spacious double bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with carpet flooring, while the second bedroom has laminate flooring and its own storage space.

Summary

Location: Newcomen Road,Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2 8JZ

Price: £235,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02392 118852

For more information, visit Zoopla .

