With two bedrooms and a south-facing rear garden, this modern property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Brookfield Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, an open plan living space and a south-facing rear garden.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “This well presented terraced property in Brookfield Road could make for an ideal first time or investment purchase and provides a wealth of benefits. These include a spacious open plan living room with dual aspect windows, a modern fitted kitchen that overlooks the enclosed south-facing rear garden, plus a stylish upstairs bathroom suite and two good sized bedrooms, the master of which has an array of built in wardrobes.

“Additionally, the property is double glazed, has electrical heating and is located not too far from Fratton Station.”

Summary

Location:Brookfield Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5HZ

Price: £220,000

Agent: Lawson Rose

Contact: 02394 243981

For more information, visit Zoopla.

