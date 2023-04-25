For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with landscaped garden perfect for first time buyers
With two bedrooms and a landscaped garden, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Samuel Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with two reception rooms, a modern fitted bathroom and a landscaped garden.
The Zoopla listing for this property reads: “Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms to the first floor. The ground floor offers two reception rooms, a modern-fitted kitchen, a fitted bathroom and separate WC. Additional features include gas central heating, double glazing and a landscaped garden.”
Summary
Location: Samuel Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1
Price: £230,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02392 111710
For more information, visit Zoopla.