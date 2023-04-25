News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with landscaped garden perfect for first time buyers

With two bedrooms and a landscaped garden, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

Located on Samuel Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with two reception rooms, a modern fitted bathroom and a landscaped garden.

The Zoopla listing for this property reads: “Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms to the first floor. The ground floor offers two reception rooms, a modern-fitted kitchen, a fitted bathroom and separate WC. Additional features include gas central heating, double glazing and a landscaped garden.”

Summary

Location: Samuel Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £230,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02392 111710

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Samuel Road

1. Samuel Road

This property is located on Samuel Road Photo: Zoopla

First reception room

2. Samuel Road

First reception room Photo: Zoopla

Modern fitted kitchen

3. Samuel Road

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Another view of the kitchen

4. Samuel Road

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Zoopla

