With two bedrooms and a modern fitted bathroom, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Lynn Road in Buckland, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This property comes with a modern bathroom, fitted kitchen and two reception rooms.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “ We are pleased to welcome to the market this two bedroom property in the popular location of Lynn Road, Portsmouth.

“The ground floor of the property consists of a lounge room to the front, dining room in the centre of the home with access into the modern fitted kitchen and finally the modern bathroom to the rear of the property.

“Moving up to the first floor there are two double bedrooms, one of which benefits from a w/c. The rear garden is a generous size and is low maintenance.”

Summary

Location: Lynn Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2

Price: £230,000

Agent: Castles

Contact: 02394 242948

For more information, visit Zoopla.

