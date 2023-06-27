With two bedrooms and a low maintenance garden, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Penhale Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This property comes with two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and low maintenance rear garden

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This well presented two double bedroom house is a must see. Nestled in the popular location of Fratton within close proximity to the train station the property benefits from two reception rooms, modern fitted kitchen and modern bathroom.

“When entering the property you have a porch which leads through to the dining room. From there, you enter the lounge with under stairs storage. To the rear of the property you have a modern fitted kitchen which benefits from wall and base units, worksurfaces, sink/drainer, integrated double oven, gas hob, cooker hood, space for a fridge/freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, wall mounted combination boiler and patio doors to the garden.

“On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a modern bathroom which benefits from a bath with a shower overhead, WC, wash hand basin and heated towel rail. The low maintenance rear garden is fully enclosed and has a patio area, raised bed to the side and a shed.”

Summary

Location: Penhale Road, Fratton, PO2

Guide price: £240,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 02394 060259

For more information, visit Zoopla.

