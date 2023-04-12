For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with ‘appealing features’ on the market for £225k
With two bedrooms and ‘appealing features’, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.
Located on Walden Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home has ‘appealing features’, two reception rooms and a south-facing garden.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Complete with appealing features, this property offers a selection of benefits. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a conservatory providing access to a downstairs W.C.
“The first floor consists of two double bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a patio garden with a brick built shed to the rear, with power and light installed.”
Summary
Location: Walden Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2
Price: £225,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02392 111710