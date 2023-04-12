News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with ‘appealing features’ on the market for £225k

With two bedrooms and ‘appealing features’, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 20:25 BST

Located on Walden Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home has ‘appealing features’, two reception rooms and a south-facing garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Complete with appealing features, this property offers a selection of benefits. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a conservatory providing access to a downstairs W.C.

“The first floor consists of two double bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a patio garden with a brick built shed to the rear, with power and light installed.”

Summary

Location: Walden Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2

Price: £225,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02392 111710

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Walden Road Photo: Zoopla

Living room

Living room Photo: Zoopla

Second reception room

Second reception room Photo: Zoopla

Modern kitchen

Modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla

