With two bedrooms and a rear garden that’s not directly overlooked, this modern property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Located on Winchester Road in Buckland, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The property has recently been redecorated and has its own low maintenance rear garden that is not directly overlooked by other properties.

Upon entry, you will find a welcoming hallway with a tiled floor and coat hanging area. To the left of the hallway is a spacious living room with feature wood flooring.

Further down the hallway is the kitchen which contains a stainless steel oven and gas hob, fridge, understairs storage cupboard and tiled flooring with a door that opens onto the rear garden. The shower room can also be found on the first floor with a new shower cubicle, low flush wc and contemporary style sink with a cupboard/drawer unit underneath.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and fitted grey carpet. The carpet flooring flows onto the landing and into the second bedroom, which would make a perfect office or room for a small child. The property is in council tax band B in Portsmouth City Council, costing around £1,417.

Summary

Location: Winchester Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2 7PS

Price: £190,000

Agent: Waterfields

Contact: 02394 242227

For more information, visit Zoopla.

