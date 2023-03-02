With two bedrooms and two reception rooms, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Located on Knox Road in Stamshaw, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home comes with two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, laminate flooring and a fully-enclosed garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Well presented throughout, this property makes an ideal purchase for first time or investment buyers. In addition to two double bedrooms, the accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and downstairs family bathroom.

“Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, rear garden.”

Upon entry, you will find the hallway, reception room, dining room/living room, fitted kitchen, family bathroom and a lobby which leads to the rear garden. On the first floor of the property, you will find the master bedroom which comes with a fitted wardrobe and a second bedroom which can be turned into an office.

Summary

Location: Knox Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2 8JL

Price: £215,000

Agent: Jeffries and Dibbens

Contact: 02394 069420

For more information, visit Zoopla.

