For Sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with its own summerhouse on the market for £235,000

With two bedrooms and a rear garden with its own summerhouse, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 19:25 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Located on Middlesex Road in Eastney, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has two separate reception rooms and a rear garden with its own summerhouse

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Located close to local amenities on Milton Road, the home provides two separate reception rooms, one of which is currently being used as a bedroom. There is a modern kitchen and fitted bathroom plus two good sized double bedrooms.

“Outside is a recently landscaped 37ft rear garden with a summerhouse/ office which has power and light. Additionally the house is double glazed and has gas central heating.”

Summary

Location: Middlesex Road,Eastney, Portsmouth PO4 8EF

Price: £235,000

Agent: Lawson Rose

Contact: 02392 299254

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Middlesex Road

1. Middlesex Road

This property is located on Middlesex Road

Living room

2. Middlesex Road

Living room

Fireplace in the living room

3. Middlesex Road

Fireplace in the living room

Modern kitchen

4. Middlesex Road

Modern kitchen

