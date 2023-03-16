With two bedrooms and a rear garden with its own summerhouse, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market

Located on Middlesex Road in Eastney, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has two separate reception rooms and a rear garden with its own summerhouse

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Located close to local amenities on Milton Road, the home provides two separate reception rooms, one of which is currently being used as a bedroom. There is a modern kitchen and fitted bathroom plus two good sized double bedrooms.

“Outside is a recently landscaped 37ft rear garden with a summerhouse/ office which has power and light. Additionally the house is double glazed and has gas central heating.”

Summary

Location: Middlesex Road,Eastney, Portsmouth PO4 8EF

Price: £235,000

Agent: Lawson Rose

Contact: 02392 299254

For more information, visit Zoopla.

