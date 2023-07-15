News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside 3 bed Gunwharf Quays apartment with views of Spinnaker Tower & the Solent

With three bedrooms and sea views, this flat in Gunwharf Quays is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 15th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on The Canalside in Gunwharf Quays, this three bed penthouse apartment is an unusual find on the property market. The apartment, which has 175 years remaining on the lease, comes with open plan living accommodation, gated underground parking and dual balconies with views of Spinnaker Tower and the Solent.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Stepping into the penthouse, there’s an entrance hall with storage and airing cupboard, leading to the newly fitted shower room with walk-in shower cubicle, vanity wash basin, W.C and illuminated mirror.

“There’s an open plan modern fitted kitchen with quartz worktops and all integrated appliances. There’s sliding doors stepping out to the private balcony with breathtaking views over the Solent and the Isle of Wight.

“The master bedroom comprises large built-in wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors, a newly fitted en-suite shower room with walk-in shower cubicle, vanity wash basin and W.C. The master bedroom is complete with sliding doors leading to the balcony offering views over Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Harbour and Spinnaker Tower.

“There’s a further double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and mirrored sliding doors leading to the balcony with sea views. The third bedroom currently utilised as an office with a sliding door leading to the balcony.

Summary

Location: The Canalside, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth PO1

Tenure: Leasehold

Guide price:£775,000

Agent: Yopa

Contact: 01322 584520

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This apartment is located in Gunwharf Quays

1. The Canalside

This apartment is located in Gunwharf Quays

Hallway

2. The Canalside

Hallway

Kitchen area

3. The Canalside

Kitchen area

Another view of the kitchen

4. The Canalside

Another view of the kitchen

