With three spacious bedrooms and a large downstairs reception room, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Newcome Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a large reception room, fitted kitchen and rear enclosed garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Ideally suited to first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits and no onward chain. Ground floor accommodation comprises a 22ft reception room, a fitted kitchen and a downstairs bathroom.

“To the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, rear garden. In addition, the reception rooms, hallways, landing and bedrooms have all been newly carpeted.”

Summary

Location: Newcome Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £245,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 023 9211 9539

For more information, visit Zoopla.

