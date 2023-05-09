News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed house with large reception room and rear garden ideal for first time buyers

With three spacious bedrooms and a large downstairs reception room, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 9th May 2023, 12:49 BST

Located on Newcome Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a large reception room, fitted kitchen and rear enclosed garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Ideally suited to first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits and no onward chain. Ground floor accommodation comprises a 22ft reception room, a fitted kitchen and a downstairs bathroom.

“To the first floor, you will find three double bedrooms. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, rear garden. In addition, the reception rooms, hallways, landing and bedrooms have all been newly carpeted.”

Summary

Location: Newcome Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £245,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 023 9211 9539

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Newcome Road

1. Newcome Road

This property is located on Newcome Road Photo: Zoopla

The front door leads to the living area

2. Newcome Road

The front door leads to the living area Photo: Zoopla

The large reception room is separated by a pillar

3. Newcome Road

The large reception room is separated by a pillar Photo: Zoopla

Another view of the large reception room

4. Newcome Road

Another view of the large reception room Photo: Zoopla

