For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed house with open plan lounge-diner and loft room ideal for first time buyers
With three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen/diner, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Malta Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with an open plan lounge/diner, rear pedestrian access and a bedroom located in the loft.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to bring to the market this terraced house located in Malta Road with full double glazing and gas central heating. Accommodation comprises three bedrooms to the first floor with the added benefit of a loft-room.
“The ground floor offers a lounge/diner, a kitchen and a fitted bathroom. The rear courtyard garden also has the convenience of rear pedestrian access.”
Summary
Location: Malta Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2
Price: £247,500
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02394 069829
For more information, visit Zoopla.