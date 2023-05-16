News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed house with open plan lounge-diner and loft room ideal for first time buyers

With three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen/diner, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 15th May 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Malta Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with an open plan lounge/diner, rear pedestrian access and a bedroom located in the loft.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to bring to the market this terraced house located in Malta Road with full double glazing and gas central heating. Accommodation comprises three bedrooms to the first floor with the added benefit of a loft-room.

“The ground floor offers a lounge/diner, a kitchen and a fitted bathroom. The rear courtyard garden also has the convenience of rear pedestrian access.”

Summary

Location: Malta Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2

Price: £247,500

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02394 069829

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Malta Road

1. Malta Road

This property is located on Malta Road Photo: Zoopla

View of the living space from the front door

2. Malta Road

View of the living space from the front door Photo: Zoopla

Open plan lounge/diner

3. Malta Road

Open plan lounge/diner Photo: Zoopla

Modern kitchen

4. Malta Road

Modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla

