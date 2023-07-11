News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with newly fitted bathroom ideal for first time buyers for £235k

With three bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom, this property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Ernest Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. This property comes with two reception rooms, a newly fitted kitchen and recently renovated bathroom.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Jeffries and Dibbens are pleased to present for sale this terraced house which has been renovated throughout. Accommodation comprises three double bedrooms to the first floor.

“The ground floor offers two reception rooms, an 11’, newly fitted kitchen and a newly fitted bathroom. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating with a newly installed boiler and a new consumer unit.”

Summary

Location: Ernest Road,Buckland, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £235,000

Agent: Jeffries and Dibbens

Contact: 02392 113774

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Photo: This property is located on Ernest Road

1. Ernest Road

This property is located on Ernest Road

Living room

2. Ernest Road

Living room

Dining room

3. Ernest Road

Dining room

Kitchen area

4. Ernest Road

Kitchen area

