With three bedrooms and a south-facing garden, this property in Southsea would be perfect for a small family looking for a new home.

Located on Addison Road in Southsea, this three bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home is close to local amenities and comes with two reception rooms and a south-facing rear garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “ This is a well presented and pleasant three bedroom mid-terraced house based on Addison Road, Southsea. The property has two reception rooms, both of which are good sizes with the lounge containing a gas fireplace and the second reception room would make a great dining area.

“The kitchen is a galley kitchen and contains plenty of wall and base units for family living. The shower room is to the rear of the kitchen and contains a WC, wash basin and shower cubicle. The garden is low maintenance, but south-facing and contains a brick built outhouse/shed.

“On the first floor you will find both the master bedroom and the second bedroom, both of which are spacious doubles and contain built-in cupboard space. On the second floor is the third bedroom that is perfect for a playroom, study or could act as a child’s bedroom being spacious enough for a single bed and extra furniture.”

Location:Addison Road, Southsea, Hampshire PO4 0DZ

Price: £250,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02394 248497

For more information, visit Zoopla.

