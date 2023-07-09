Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom detached house featuring a Six Bay Stable Yard on the market for £1.5 million

If you have £1.5 million to spare, then this gorgeous five bedroom detached house featuring a six bay stable yard and easy access to Mainline Station whilst being surrounded by nature could be yours. The house is for sale on Zoopla, through Fine & Country.

The description said: “This unique home stands in a semi-rural part of north Hayling Island. The surrounding countryside is sparsely developed with sways of arable land and wildlife havens spreading towards both the eastern and western coastlines.

“Tucked behind high hedging, Northfork benefits from a good degree of privacy, although Castlemans Lane itself sees little in the way of typically annoying traffic. The large plot consists primarily of pleasant country-style gardens, a small orchard and a one acre paddock to the rear.

“The main house has 2618 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors with a mix of well-designed open-plan areas and individual rooms on the ground floor, which fit very well with modern day family lifestyles.

“This spacious family home has a definite equestrian element to it, and for those who enjoy horses, the stable-yard and private paddock will no-doubt be an attraction. The benefit of being able to have your own horse on your own land, ready to access the bridleways and the horse-friendly beaches of the island, is idyllic. For others who do not hold the same interest, the stable building and land offer many options of functionality. The ideas are endless.

“There is also a two-roomed timber-built studio building suitable for home-working, hobby rooms, teenage hangouts or a peaceful retreat away from the noise of family life, when needed!

“Hayling Island is considered by many to be the South Coast playground, being the home of windsurfing with its well-established Kite Surfing Centre, Sailing Club, two marina, miles of beaches and a links golf course and Lawn Tennis Club. There is no shortage of family activities on offer.

“Havant Railway Station, where the mainline rail link takes you to London Waterloo in about 1hr 20 mins, is within easy reach. For specialist shopping Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays and Chichester can be accessed via the A27. For international travel there are ferry ports at Portsmouth and Southampton as well as Southampton International Airport.”

Location: Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island PO11

Price: £1,500,000

Estate Agent: Fine & Country

Contact Number: 01243 273745

Undefined: H2

1 . Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island The outside of the property at Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island Photo Sales

2 . Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island A wider view showing the surrounding area Photo Sales

3 . Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island The property is very close to the water Photo Sales

4 . Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island The kitchen Photo Sales