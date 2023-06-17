With ‘beautifully presented’ interior, five bedrooms and off road parking, this property in Southsea is a rare find.

Located on Albany Road in Southsea , this five bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This property has a ‘beautifully presented’ interior, off road parking and two spacious grand living rooms.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road.

“This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking. Upon entering, off the impressive hallway are two spacious grand living rooms, both bright and airy with large bay windows and feature fireplaces.

“The bottom floor gives a fitted/kitchen breakfast room, separate utility and large study with double doors opening into the enclosed rear garden. The second and third floors provide four great sized double bedrooms and a single with W.cs and two fitted shower rooms.

“Additionally, the property provides gas central heating, side pedestrian access to the garden, plus a hardstand for off road parking.”

Summary

Location:Albany Road, Southsea PO5

Price: £900,000

Agent: Lawson Rose

Contact: 02394 063837

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Albany Road This property is located on Albany Road

2 . Albany Road Entrance hall

3 . Albany Road Fitted kitchen

4 . Albany Road Another view of the kitchen

