For sale in Portsmouth: ‘Beautifully presented’ 5 bed house in Southsea with off road parking for under £1m
With ‘beautifully presented’ interior, five bedrooms and off road parking, this property in Southsea is a rare find.
Located on Albany Road in Southsea, this five bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This property has a ‘beautifully presented’ interior, off road parking and two spacious grand living rooms.
The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road.
“This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking. Upon entering, off the impressive hallway are two spacious grand living rooms, both bright and airy with large bay windows and feature fireplaces.
“The bottom floor gives a fitted/kitchen breakfast room, separate utility and large study with double doors opening into the enclosed rear garden. The second and third floors provide four great sized double bedrooms and a single with W.cs and two fitted shower rooms.
“Additionally, the property provides gas central heating, side pedestrian access to the garden, plus a hardstand for off road parking.”
Summary
Location:Albany Road, Southsea PO5
Price: £900,000
Agent: Lawson Rose
Contact: 02394 063837
For more information, visit Zoopla.