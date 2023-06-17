News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

For sale in Portsmouth: ‘Beautifully presented’ 5 bed house in Southsea with off road parking for under £1m

With ‘beautifully presented’ interior, five bedrooms and off road parking, this property in Southsea is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Albany Road in Southsea, this five bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This property has a ‘beautifully presented’ interior, off road parking and two spacious grand living rooms.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “Nestled in the heart of one of Southsea’s most prestigious areas, Cameron House is an imposing five bedroom semi detached residence situated in the requested conservation area of Albany Road.

“This beautifully presented, much loved family home provides ample living accommodation throughout its four split level floors, maintaining all of its original charm and characteristics, providing picturesque rooms, front and rear gardens and off road parking. Upon entering, off the impressive hallway are two spacious grand living rooms, both bright and airy with large bay windows and feature fireplaces.

“The bottom floor gives a fitted/kitchen breakfast room, separate utility and large study with double doors opening into the enclosed rear garden. The second and third floors provide four great sized double bedrooms and a single with W.cs and two fitted shower rooms.

“Additionally, the property provides gas central heating, side pedestrian access to the garden, plus a hardstand for off road parking.”

Summary

Location:Albany Road, Southsea PO5

Price: £900,000

Agent: Lawson Rose

Contact: 02394 063837

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Albany Road

1. Albany Road

This property is located on Albany Road

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. Albany Road

Entrance hall

Photo Sales
Fitted kitchen

3. Albany Road

Fitted kitchen

Photo Sales
Another view of the kitchen

4. Albany Road

Another view of the kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PropertySouthseaPortsmouthZoopla