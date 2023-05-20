News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: ‘Impressive’ 5 bed Georgian townhouse which overlooks Portsmouth Cathedral & grounds

With 5 bedrooms and character features, this ‘impressive’ property in Old Portsmouth is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 20th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on St Thomas’s Street in Old Portsmouth, this 5 bed townhouse might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This ‘impressive’ property has four reception rooms, a courtyard and views of Portsmouth Cathedral.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “This impressive and imposing five storey Georgian townhouse is located within the heart of the historic conservation area in Old Portsmouth, opposite Portsmouth Cathedral and its grounds.

“The accommodation is arranged over five primary floors with entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast and cloakroom on the ground floor with a full width 18’ drawing room with three large windows overlooking the Cathedral.”

On the first floor, there is a bedroom and en-suite shower room with the primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom/wet room and a dressing room. On the second floor, there is a feature family bathroom with two further bedrooms. In addition, there are two rooms and a cloakroom on the lower ground floor.

Summary

Location: St Thomas’s Street, Old Portsmouth, PO1

Guide price: £1,000,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 02394 244482

For more information, visit Zoopla.

