With seven bedrooms and far reaching views of the Solent, this Grade II listed property in Southsea is a unique find.

Located on Clifton Terrace in Southsea, this seven bed townhouse is a rare find on the housing market. This Grade II listed property is believed to date back to 1856 has 3665 sq ft of living space, a double garage, two reception rooms and far reaching views over the Solent.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “The extensive accommodation has 3665 sq ft of living space arranged over five floors and benefits from having five bedrooms, two reception rooms, 15’ kitchen, dressing room, feature bathroom and en-suite shower room. On the top floor is a separate viewing room (bedroom four) from which there are elevated views over Southsea Common.”

The property also comes with a study which can be used as a small bedroom. In addition to the main property, there is a one bedroom apartment on the lower ground floor which comes with its own sitting room and kitchen area.

Summary

Location: Clifton Terrace, Southsea PO5

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 023 9229 0571

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Clifton Terrace This property is located on Clifton Terrace

Clifton Terrace Kitchen area

Clifton Terrace View of the main dining room

Clifton Terrace Sitting room