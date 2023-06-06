A stylish two-bedroom terrace is on the market and might be the perfect home for a first-time buyer.

Located on Whitworth Road, Portsmouth, this two-bedroom terrace house is well presented and might be everything a first-time buyer is looking for. The property has a stylish fitted kitchen and characterful features such as two fireplaces.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “As you approach the property, you pass through the paved forecourt through the door into the open plan entrance hall with new, stylish wood effect Kardin flooring & lounge. The lounge has a feature brick fireplace and bay window allowing plenty of light, with newly laid thick carpet.

“The carpeted stairway splits the two reception rooms, with the dining room continuing the Kardin floor, with space for an 8 seater dining table and brick chimney stack. Through here, you reach the stylish and modern fully fitted kitchen, with floor and wall mounted units, integrated double oven, hob, induction hood, butler sink with mixer tap set in the bay window, integrated space for fridge freezer and washing machine with ample worktop space.

“To the end of the home is the fully tiled bathroom, with a bath (including overhead shower and rain effect head, heated towel rail, wash basin & toilet. Upstairs, you have two comfortable double bedrooms, both with built in wardrobes.

“Out into the garden, it is low maintenance with clean paving set before the decking area to the rear of the garden. There is a purpose brick built flower bed running down the side and a stone laid side garden.

“Locally, you are close to a main bus route to take you into the city centre, St Mary's Hospital as well as close to local shops, amenities and schools.”

SummaryLocation: Whitworth Road, Portsmouth PO2

Offers over: £230,000

Agent: ROK Marsh

Contact: 02394 062797

1 . Whitworth Road The front of the two-bedroom terrace house Photo Sales

2 . Whitworth Road The property enjoys a spacious patio Photo Sales

3 . Whitworth Road A stylish kitchen is fitted in the property with a large window over the sink Photo Sales

4 . Whitworth Road The entrance leads into the living room area which has its own fireplace Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2